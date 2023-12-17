ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires New Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 62,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 482,171 shares in the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

PLTR opened at $18.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.55. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 303.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $280,678.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,927,188.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $280,678.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,927,188.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $350,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,743,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,924,766.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 989,677 shares of company stock valued at $19,328,329 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

