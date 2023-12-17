ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires New Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Synopsys by 78,551.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,166,206,000 after acquiring an additional 41,669,021 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Synopsys by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,685,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,911,046,000 after acquiring an additional 186,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Synopsys by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,698,457,000 after acquiring an additional 836,667 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Synopsys by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,636,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,177,068,000 after acquiring an additional 246,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,436,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,327,524,000 after acquiring an additional 420,783 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.60.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $556.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $312.25 and a one year high of $573.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $512.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $469.20.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

