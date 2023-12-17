ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,148 Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $3,246,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $391,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 12.4% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 58,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Sysco by 24.6% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 545,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,455,000 after buying an additional 107,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter worth about $475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY opened at $73.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.38.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

