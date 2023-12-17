ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,834 Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 26,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 19,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CGXU opened at $23.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.74. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a one year low of $20.64 and a one year high of $24.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

