ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 750 VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 14,934 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MOO stock opened at $76.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.39 and a 200-day moving average of $79.56. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12-month low of $71.79 and a 12-month high of $93.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

