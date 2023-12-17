ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 895 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,532,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,066,797 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $488,172,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 98,059.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,672,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,418 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,771 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,038,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,922 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
SHY stock opened at $81.71 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.11.
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
