ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Buys New Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in MongoDB by 32.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 19.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 9.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in MongoDB by 100.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on MongoDB from $495.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Capital One Financial upgraded MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $427.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America started coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.44.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MDB opened at $420.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.59 and a 1 year high of $442.84. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.16 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $377.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.47.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $342,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 534,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,143,041.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total value of $342,390.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 534,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,143,041.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total value of $100,491.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,129,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,337 shares of company stock worth $106,126,741 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

