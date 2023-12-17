ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Buys New Shares in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 89.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CWST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CWST opened at $86.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $95.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 135.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $352.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

