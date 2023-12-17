ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 1,016 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ED shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.08.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of ED opened at $89.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

