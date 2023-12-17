ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 1,263 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Citigroup by 50.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Citigroup by 20.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 7.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on C. HSBC began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.66.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE C opened at $49.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.14. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The company has a market cap of $95.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

