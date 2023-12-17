ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 3,410 Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 79.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 55.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on MFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered Manulife Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

NYSE:MFC opened at $21.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average of $18.85. The company has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $21.43.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

About Manulife Financial

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

