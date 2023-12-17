ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 460 Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,825,000 after acquiring an additional 48,444 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 704,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,909,000 after acquiring an additional 14,236 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,557,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,842,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 293,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,040,000 after acquiring an additional 12,410 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $138.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.19. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $118.81 and a 12 month high of $157.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

