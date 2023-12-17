ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 527 Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,208,000 after buying an additional 82,901 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3,242.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,163,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,533 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 3,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LW. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.63.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $104.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 11th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

