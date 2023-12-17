ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 777 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth $495,973,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $340,672,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth $247,100,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 168.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,570,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.44.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $106.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.49 and a 200-day moving average of $97.96. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.77%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

