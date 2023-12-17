ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Invests $48,000 in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket during the second quarter worth about $37,860,000. Union Heritage Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket during the second quarter worth about $1,617,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 22.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 9.4% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 82.7% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NewMarket Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NEU opened at $560.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $498.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $460.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.69. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $297.62 and a 1 year high of $578.33.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $667.15 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 14.57%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NewMarket

NewMarket Profile

(Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.