ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Invests $51,000 in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AGZ stock opened at $108.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.46. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.80 and a fifty-two week high of $109.18.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

