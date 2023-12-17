ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Invests $51,000 in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 47.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in KeyCorp by 330.8% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in KeyCorp by 49.9% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.04. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.13%.

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on KEY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.92.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

