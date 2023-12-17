ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Invests $53,000 in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 259 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,453 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Merlin Capital LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,141 shares of company stock worth $4,294,266. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup cut NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.48.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $232.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.57. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $150.90 and a twelve month high of $238.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

