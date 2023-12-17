ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Invests $59,000 in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covenant Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,130,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 89,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $91.50 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.63 and a 12-month high of $100.52. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.49 and its 200-day moving average is $94.08.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 62.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHD. TheStreet lowered Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.29.

View Our Latest Report on CHD

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.