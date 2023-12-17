ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Invests $70,000 in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 142.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 97.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SJM. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SJM

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE:SJM opened at $123.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,059.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.30. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $107.33 and a twelve month high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7,066.67%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.