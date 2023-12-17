ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Invests $91,000 in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,077,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,688,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,096,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,467,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,087,411,000 after purchasing an additional 633,933 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,688,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,427,000 after purchasing an additional 283,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

NYSE CP opened at $75.90 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $70.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.1384 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.82%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

