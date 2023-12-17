ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Makes New $46,000 Investment in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 495 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,823,000 after purchasing an additional 698,740 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 2.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,797,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $638,328,000 after purchasing an additional 173,174 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 31.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,542,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,664,000 after purchasing an additional 855,418 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 9.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,856,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,693,000 after purchasing an additional 254,519 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,753,000 after acquiring an additional 104,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 2.8 %

EXAS stock opened at $65.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of -41.45 and a beta of 1.42. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $45.88 and a one year high of $100.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.41.

In related news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $864,835.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,520,569.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

