ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Makes New $48,000 Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 32.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $372.63 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $314.97 and a one year high of $373.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.00.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

