ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Makes New $54,000 Investment in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 855 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,694. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $59.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.65. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.08%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

