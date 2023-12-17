ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Makes New $57,000 Investment in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Republic Services from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.92.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.4 %

RSG stock opened at $162.08 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.58 and a 1-year high of $167.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

Republic Services announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

