ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Makes New $64,000 Investment in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 233.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SXT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Insider Activity at Sensient Technologies

In other Sensient Technologies news, insider E. Craig Mitchell sold 2,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.39, for a total transaction of $149,673.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,395.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:SXT opened at $65.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.90. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $79.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.77%.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

