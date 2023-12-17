ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Makes New $77,000 Investment in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,798 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,109,000 after purchasing an additional 751,210 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,365,540 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $700,445,000 after purchasing an additional 210,261 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 100,555.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,249,259 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $481,468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238,083 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,588,682 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $410,396,000 after purchasing an additional 160,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,461,191 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $362,139,000 after purchasing an additional 136,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

TPR opened at $36.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.49.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPR. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

