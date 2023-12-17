ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Makes New $91,000 Investment in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Embecta by 62.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Embecta by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Embecta by 493.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Embecta by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Embecta by 853.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embecta Stock Performance

Shares of EMBC stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.78. Embecta Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $281.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.55 million. Embecta had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Embecta Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Embecta in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Embecta from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Embecta Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

