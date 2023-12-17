ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,536,144,000 after purchasing an additional 713,650,718 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $770,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,579,000 after buying an additional 2,543,966 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,483,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,520,427,000 after buying an additional 1,637,860 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $227,854,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.50.

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $1,758,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 116,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,364,725.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $1,758,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 116,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,364,725.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $661,533.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,665,958.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,149 shares of company stock worth $3,615,118. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDNS opened at $271.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a PE ratio of 77.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $154.88 and a one year high of $279.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.76.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

