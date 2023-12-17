ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth approximately $108,050,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1,108.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.9% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 572,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,880,000 after acquiring an additional 21,260 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IR opened at $74.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.75 and a fifty-two week high of $75.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Cfra boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,175.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,175.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,957.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

