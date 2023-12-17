ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,350 shares of company stock worth $12,466,960 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $123.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.96. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.16 and a fifty-two week high of $125.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

