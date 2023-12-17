ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,403,000. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $495.25.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:NOC opened at $461.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $473.76 and its 200 day moving average is $452.88. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $414.56 and a 12 month high of $547.80.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

