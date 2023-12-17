ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 379 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VMware during the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in VMware during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 5,779 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $1,030,337.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,039.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMW stock opened at $143.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $181.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.32.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VMW. Mizuho raised their target price on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on VMware in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.25.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

