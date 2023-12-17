ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in ZimVie by 8.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of ZimVie by 13.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ZimVie by 44.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ZimVie by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ZimVie by 23.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZIMV shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ZimVie in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ZimVie from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

ZimVie Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZIMV opened at $11.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.66. ZimVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $202.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.21 million. ZimVie had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. On average, research analysts predict that ZimVie Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ZimVie

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; hardware and software solutions consist of intraoral scanners and RealGUIDE; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

