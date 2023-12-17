ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,098 Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Olin by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,542,000 after acquiring an additional 493,052 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Olin by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,238,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $512,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Olin by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,812,000 after acquiring an additional 31,587 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Olin by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,986,000 after acquiring an additional 29,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Olin during the 2nd quarter worth $221,775,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Olin from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.60.

Olin Price Performance

NYSE OLN opened at $52.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.42. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.69.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Olin had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

About Olin

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.