ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,203 SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNR. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,330,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,448,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,619 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,166,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,700,000 after buying an additional 424,230 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,995,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,051,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $55.48 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.82 and its 200 day moving average is $55.07. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

