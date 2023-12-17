ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,294 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,294 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Investment Group lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 39,840 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 592,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,959,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 291,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,420,000 after buying an additional 8,696 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 133.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,721,009 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $313,509,000 after buying an additional 11,832,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 524,212 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,605,000 after buying an additional 9,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.34. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.02.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

