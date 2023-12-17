ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 820 Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 168.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000.

VFH opened at $91.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.69. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $73.25 and a 12 month high of $92.45.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

