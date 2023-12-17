ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Takes $47,000 Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 442,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 136.5% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 97,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 56,039 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,821,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,235,000 after acquiring an additional 254,645 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 2.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,993.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,993.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,373,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AEE shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp downgraded Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ameren from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.44.

Ameren Price Performance

AEE stock opened at $71.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.46. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $69.71 and a 52-week high of $91.18.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

