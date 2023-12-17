ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Takes $51,000 Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 509.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 306,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 9,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 2.0 %

CAG opened at $29.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.29. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.91. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.21.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Further Reading

