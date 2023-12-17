ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Takes $52,000 Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 189.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 53.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Exelon in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Exelon in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $35.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. On average, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 67.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXC shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.90.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

