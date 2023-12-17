ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Takes $53,000 Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 902.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kellanova in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kellanova by 402.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Kellanova in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kellanova in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

K has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $4,729,462.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,098,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,288,644,046.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 700,200 shares of company stock worth $37,139,386. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Price Performance

NYSE:K opened at $53.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.43. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $73.06.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.12%.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

