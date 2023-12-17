ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Takes $53,000 Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 81.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,284 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 72.2% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,553 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,992 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $241,575,000 after buying an additional 73,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 27.2% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 976,125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $103,557,000 after buying an additional 208,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $152.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 363.24, a P/E/G ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.43. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.11 and a twelve month high of $152.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Splunk from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Splunk in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Splunk from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Splunk news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $1,152,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,573,734.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $219,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,292,235.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $1,152,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,678 shares in the company, valued at $18,573,734.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,100 shares of company stock worth $3,288,473 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Splunk Profile

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Further Reading

