ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Takes $61,000 Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,790,000 after purchasing an additional 303,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,633,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,546,000 after purchasing an additional 184,104 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,632,000 after purchasing an additional 193,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,665,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,172,000 after purchasing an additional 104,560 shares during the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMX. Wedbush reduced their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.80.

CarMax Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $74.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.38 and its 200-day moving average is $75.25. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $87.50.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.