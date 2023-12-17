ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Takes $81,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 77,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,736,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 177,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,569,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $172.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.86. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $141.44 and a 1 year high of $173.63. The company has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
