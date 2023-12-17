ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Takes $89,000 Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dover in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dover in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 29,600.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.67.

Insider Activity at Dover

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:DOV opened at $152.20 on Friday. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.69.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.02%.

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

