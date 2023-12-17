ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Takes $91,000 Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 562 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Trading Down 0.6 %

AME opened at $163.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.79 and a 200-day moving average of $153.76. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.52 and a 52 week high of $164.75.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AME shares. TD Cowen lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.22.

Get Our Latest Report on AME

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.