ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Takes $93,000 Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $66.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $73.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.85. The company has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

