ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Takes Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $982,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Cintas by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 7,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,922,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 424.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cintas Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $558.71 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $423.06 and a 52 week high of $576.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $532.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $507.53.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.60.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

