ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Takes Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,905,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDX. TD Cowen raised their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC started coverage on FedEx in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.96.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Price Performance

FedEx stock opened at $281.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $70.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.75. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $162.61 and a 52 week high of $284.52.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

